India unveils 27 key roads, bridges near borders with China, Pakistan

India on Tuesday unveiled several strategic infrastructure projects along its disputed boundary with China and Pakistan, boosting its capability to mobilize troops expeditiously in the event of military conflicts.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated three roads and 24 bridges, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in two Union Territories and four States.

The newly constructed bridges include a modular one built at an altitude of 11000 feet on the key road connecting Flag Hill with Dokala in Sikkim – near the scene of the Indian Army’s 72-day stand-off with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in western Bhutan in June-August 2017. It is the first indigenous Class 70 140-feet Double-Lane Modular Bridge of India.

The roads inaugurated by the Defence Minister included Chisumle-Demchok road at Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh, not very far from the scene of the ongoing stand-off, which started between he soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA in April-May 2020 and could not be resolved yet. The road holds the Guinness World Record of the highest motorable road in the world.

Singh said that the road at Umling-La pass would enable faster movement of the armed forces, boost tourism and ensure socio-economic development of the region. “Roads in border areas cater to the strategic needs and ensure equal participation of the remote areas in the development of the nation,” he said, commending the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its perseverance in achieving the feat despite the challenges of sub-zero temperatures and high altitude.

The Defence Minister said that the indigenous Double-Lane Modular Bridge in Sikkim was a shining example of ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) and appreciated the fact that it had been developed at a much lower cost and could be dismantled, if needed. “It is a symbol of the resolve of the government to provide faster connectivity to border areas. It will also pave the way for the construction of more bridges in such areas,” he added.

The 24 bridges inaugurated by the Defence Minister included nine in Jammu and Kashmir; five each in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand and one each in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The three roads inaugurated by him included two in Ladakh and one in West Bengal.

