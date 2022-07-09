Monsoon Updates Live: Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event, says IMD
updated: Jul 09 2022, 08:39 ist
08:39
Cloudburst kills 13 near Amarnath shrine, about 40 still missing
An official of the union territory administration said the Amarnath yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.
An official on the ground said about 30-35 people are missing while five have been rescued.
NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told PTI that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was already based in the affected area and two more from nearby locations of Barari Marg and Panchtarni have reached there.
(PTI)
07:57
Heavy rain lashes parts of Hyderabad, several areas waterlogged
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street followingrainin Hyderabad, Friday, July 8, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
07:52
Possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts
Possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts. Moderate rain has been predicted in other districts of the state: Nowcast for Uttarakhand State as released by the Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/dZOF5nBhla
Possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts
Goa: Flood alert issued in Pernem, Bicholim, Bardez
The Goa government on Friday asked the people living on the banks of the Chapora river in three talukas to remain alert as the water level of the river was increasing following incessant rains.
Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event: IMD
The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir was due to a highly localised rain event.