Monsoon Updates Live: IAF deploys eight helicopters in Amarnath

The Telangana government on Saturday asked all departments to be on alert as heavy rains continued in many parts of the state.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all the departments concerned and take quick safety measures in the wake of incessant rains.
Rain subsides in Malnad, but no let-up in coast
Heavy rains continued to pound the coastal districts while it subsided a bit in Malnad on Saturday. With most of the rivers and rivulets in spate, flood situation has remained grim in parts of Uttara Kannada and Udupi while landslides and mudslips continue to rattle Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Malnad districts.
Amarnath Yatra: Kannadigas are safe, says Basavaraj Bommai
The state government said on Saturday it has received detailsabout 370 pilgrims belonging to Karnataka who are in various locations along the Amarnath Yatra route, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying there are no reports of any Kannadiga casualties.
Amarnath Cloudburst: IAF deploys eight helicopters
The Indian Air Force on Saturday said it deployed eight helicopters as part of the rescue and relief operations following the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine.
