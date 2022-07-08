Monsoon Updates Live: 2-day holiday in schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada after heavy rain alert

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared local holiday to all educational institutions on July 8 and 9, in the wake of torrential rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert to most of the districts in Kerala for next three days indicating isolated heavy rainfall. Stay tuned for more updates only on DH.
Uttarakhand: 9 dead, 1 rescued after car washed away in Dhela river of Ramanagar amid heavy rain
Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway
The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked by landslides and mud slush triggered by rain at many places on Friday.
Traffic department officials said the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been temporarily closed for traffic on Friday due to landslides and mud slush at many places.
Delhi: No major respite from muggy weather till Saturday
Delhi reeled under sultry weather conditions on Thursday as rains continued to play truant.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius.
Maharashtra: BMC prohibits people from visiting beaches on heavy rainfall warning days
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which theIMDhas given an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall.
IMD issues red alert for Goa; schools shut for two days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Goa over the next 24 hours and very heavy showers till July 10.
In light of the weather warning, the state government has announced to shut schools for students up to Class 8 for the next two days, an official said.
TheIMDhas forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Goa on Friday and very heavy rainfall on July 9 to 10, it was stated.
Orange alert issued in several Himachal Pradesh districts
IMD issues yellow alert in Kerala
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert to most of the districts in Kerala for next three days indicating isolated heavy rainfall, prompting the state government to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.
2-day holiday declared for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada after heavy rain alert
The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared local holiday to all educational institutions on July 8 and 9, in the wake of torrential rains. According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the coastal district, the meteorology department has issued a red alert warning and forecast heavy rains in the district.