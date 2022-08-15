India@75 Live: PM Modi aks people to take a pledge to fight injustices against women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi examined the inter-services and police Guard of Honour as he arrived at the Red Fort on Monday to deliver his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic monument. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. India is celebrating 75 years of Independence with more than 20 crore flags likely to be hoisted atop houses across India.
PM Modi aks people to take a pledge to fight injustices against women
PM Narendra Modi lists 5 pledges for India
First, to move forward with resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, recognise the strength of unity; Fifth, realise our duties as citizens.
We can soar high only when we are connected to our motherland, says PM Modi
We should be proud of every language of India, regardless of whether we speak it, asks PM Modi
How long will we rely on 'certificates' from the world, asks PM Modi
When Indians make a big resolution, they achieve it, says PM Modi
We must purge any ounce of slavery from our spirit and be proud of our heritage, says PM Modi
Next 25 years significant for the nation, says PM Modi
In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.
The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.
Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.
Everyone can be a part of progress when there is political stability, says PM Modi
The way the world is looking at India is changing, says PM Modi
Our countrymen have also made achievements, made efforts, have not given up, and have not allowed their resolutions to fade away, says PM Modi
Government must work on a sword's edge when the society is aspirational, says PM Modi
I took everything I learnt in my 9 years to work to empower every Indian, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi hails India as the mother of democracy
PM remembers Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel as nation celebrates 75 years of freedom
Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal, says PM Modi
This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule, says PM Modi
There was not a corner of India where Indians did not fight slavery during the struggle for freedom, says PM Modi
PM Modi begins speech at Red Fort; wishes India on 75 years of independence
PM Modi unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort; to begin speech shortly
PM Narendra Modi concludes inspection of Guard of Honour; heads to Red Fort for his speech
PM Modi extends greetings to citizens on India's 76th Independence Day
Where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech online
Doordarshan and its networks will air the entire celebration live. All India Radio will broadcast the speech and you can also tune into All India Radio and Doordarshan’s YouTube channels to listen to the speech.
Happy Independence Day: Read our special edition here
Dear readers, as India completes 75 years of independence, Deccan Herald wishes you a very happy Independence Day. With our special edition, we ruminate on India's 75-year-old journey, the strides we made as a country, the humps and the many more miles we are yet to travel. As we celebrate the nation's independence, it is also a reminder to ourselves to safeguard our individual freedoms and fight for the rights we clinched on 15th August 1947.
Good morning readers, DH wishes you a very Happy Independence Day. India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the76th Independence Day this year. As India decks up for a grand independence day celebration on the 15August, 2022,Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort and commence the ceremonywith his address to the nation at 7:30 am. Track this blog for live updates of PM Modi's Independence Day speech.