Indian jeweller's 12,638-diamond ring sets world record

An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World Records -- but its creator has no plans to sell his priceless design just yet.
Called "The Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity", the chunky circular band weighs a little over 165 grams (5.8 ounces).
"It's wearable and comfortable," said 25-year-old Harish Bansal, who described his audacious creation as a dream project.
Bansal said he got the idea two years ago while studying jewellery design in Surat, India's diamond hub.
"My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this," Bansal told AFP.
In a statement, his company said that each tiny petal in the ring's eight-layer flower design was unique.
Bansal said he had already knocked back requests of prospective buyers.
"We have no plans of selling it right now," he said. "It's a matter of pride for us. It's priceless."
The previous record determined by Guinness, also set in India, was for a ring containing 7,801 diamonds.
