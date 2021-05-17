Indian Railways reaches milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of O2 on Monday morning

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10K tonnes of oxygen

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 16:18 ist
Oxygen Express Trains transport cryogenic tankers carrying liquid oxygen, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters photo

The railways has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.

The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.

"We reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning on Oxygen Express... Oxygen Express delivered oxygen to 13 states," Sharma said.

The railways also said that on the day Cyclone Tauktae is expected to hit Gujarat, the railways carried more than 150 tonnes of oxygen which is more than the average of 134 tonnes being logged since 20 days.

The Western Railway carried 137 tonnes of the life-saving gas on Sunday and 151 tonnes on Monday from Gujarat to various parts of the country, it said.

The WR started carrying oxygen tankers from April 25 and it is carrying an average of 134 tonnes oxygen daily.

