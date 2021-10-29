Indian Railways withdraws IRCTC convenience fee order

The Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw its decision asking its online ticketing arm IRCTC to share 50 per cent of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website

Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee pic.twitter.com/HXIRLxXTlL — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 29, 2021

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, IRCTC had informed Sebi that the Railways has said the revenue-sharing arrangement would be enforced from November 1.

Convenience fees charged from customers generated a sizable revenue for both IRCTC and the Railways. The fee is not part of the rail fare. It is for the service of online ticket booking offered by the IRCTC.

In 2014-15 when the revenue sharing ratio was 20-80, the Railway's online ticketing and catering arm received a majority of the Rs 253 crore revenue. The following year, the revenue generated from this was Rs 552 crore with a 50-50 share arrangement.

