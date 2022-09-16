Indian students commence journey back to Ukraine

More than 20,000 Indian students who were forced to return home from Ukraine during the war are now heading back to the war-torn country to complete their studies.

Most of the returnees are medical students studying in fourth, fifth and sixth year of their courses in Ukrainian medical universities, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Many students decided to go back to Ukraine as they found it difficult to transfer to Indian varsities besides needing hands-on training to complete their degree.

At the height of the war, the students had mostly left through Poland, Hungary, Slovakia or Romania, but now, as they return, they have been doing so via Moldova, a small country in south-west of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian airspace is still closed, the students have been flying from Delhi to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, with an eight-hour layover at Istanbul. They have been relying on bus journeys to enter Ukraine.