Indian students commence journey back to Ukraine

Indian students commence journey back to Ukraine

Many students decided to head back to Ukraine as they found it difficult to get their universities transferred

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 20,000 Indian students who were forced to return home from Ukraine during the war are now heading back to the war-torn country to complete their studies. 

Most of the returnees are medical students studying in fourth, fifth and sixth year of their courses in Ukrainian medical universities, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Many students decided to go back to Ukraine as they found it difficult to transfer to Indian varsities besides needing hands-on training to complete their degree. 

At the height of the war, the students had mostly left through Poland, Hungary, Slovakia or Romania, but now, as they return, they have been doing so via Moldova, a small country in south-west of Ukraine. 

As the Ukrainian airspace is still closed, the students have been flying from Delhi to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, with an eight-hour layover at Istanbul. They have been relying on bus journeys to enter Ukraine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
India News
Russia-Ukraine crisis
students

What's Brewing

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

 