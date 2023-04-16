Indian tourist dies after fall from steep hill in Nepal

Indian tourist dies after falling from steep hill in Nepal

Police said that a team of police personnel has reached the incident site for investigation

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Apr 16 2023, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 19:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 34-year-old Indian tourist died after falling off a cliff in Panchthar district of eastern Nepal, police said on Sunday.

Keshav Gurung, a resident of Sikkim, fell down the hill on Saturday night while returning from Chiwa Bhanjyang, a tourist spot in eastern Nepal, where he had arrived to celebrate Nepalese New Year, according to police.

Also Read | Narayan Prasad Saud set to become Nepal's new foreign minister

Nepal on Friday celebrated New Year as per the Bikram Era calendar.

Gurung had come for a visit to Chiwa Bhanjyang along with four of his friends.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hari Khatiwada said a team of police personnel has reached the incident site for investigation.

Nepal
India News
Sikkim

