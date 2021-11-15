Indians form 20% of US' foreign student body for 2020-21 despite Covid restrictions

The youths from India accounted for nearly 20% of over 9,14,000 foreign students taking admission in the United States institutes in the 2020-2021 academic year, notwithstanding the shutdowns and travel restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Don Heflin, the Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs of the American Embassy in New Delhi, said that the students from India had been able to apply for visas and travel to the US, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “We issued over 62,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year. This goes to show that the United States remains the destination of choice for Indian students looking to study abroad,” he said at the release of the Open Doors report on international student mobility. “We look forward to issuing many more visas in the year to come, to help Indian students achieve their dreams of US study”.

Heflin cited the 2021 Open Doors report to drive home the point that the US remained a top destination for international students, with over 9,14,000 international students from over 200 places of origin securing admission to academic institutions in America. The foreign students taking admission in the US included 1,67,582 from India.

“International student mobility is central to US diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity, and national security,” Anthony Miranda, the counsellor for cultural and educational affairs of the American Embassy in New Delhi, said. “We value Indian students, as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, and to collectively address current and future global challenges.”

The 2021 Fall Snapshot of the Open Doors report, which looks forward to the 2021-2022 academic year, shows a substantial increase in student numbers this year.

