India's borders not safe under NDA regime: Akhilesh Yadav

After former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday demanded that the NDA government must tell the people if China had occupied Indian territory.

Speaking to the reporters here, Akhilesh said that the borders of the country were not 'safe' under the NDA regime.

''The centre must tell the people if China has occupied our territory...if so then how much...the people have a right to know the truth,'' the SP president said.

He also said that the government must try to find a ''diplomatic solution'' of the boundary issue with China. ''China is not likely to pull back....the government should explore diplomatic ways to resolve the issue,'' he added.

Akhilesh also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in the state on what he alleged ''worsening law and order situation''. ''The law and order has completely collapsed in the state....no one is safe,'' he said.

The SP president said that the present dispensation believed in 'thonk do' (kill) policy as a result of which the police had gone berserk and killing people in fake encounters.

''One can not expect anything good from this regime when it has given a free hand to the police to kill innocent people,'' Akhilesh said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of 'misleading' the people on the issue by claiming that the Chinese Army did not intrude into the Indian territory.