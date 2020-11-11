India's Covid tally crosses 86L with 44,281 new cases

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 86 lakh with 44,281 new cases, 512 deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 dropped below 5 lakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 11 2020, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 09:38 ist
A medical worker along with a policeman sort out swab samples collected for Rapid Antigen Tests for the Covid-19 at a dispensary in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

With 44,281 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally reached 8,636,011. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged past 80-lakh mark pushing the national recovery rate to 92.69 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 127,571 with 512 new fatalities, the data updated at 9 am showed.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 dropped below 5 lakh after remaining below 6 lakh for 13 consecutive days. There are 494,657 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

(With agency inputs)

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

