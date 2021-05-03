India's Covid-19 tally nears 2-crore mark with over 3.6L new cases

India's Covid tally nears 2-cr mark with 3.6L new cases

The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities

DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 09:12 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 09:26 ist
Covid-19 coronavirus patients breath with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad on May 2, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India's coronavirus tally neared the two-crore mark with 3,68,147 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The infection tally rose to 1,99,25,604, while the active cases crossed the 34-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases stood at 34,13,642, accounting for 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,62,93,003, while the case fatality rate stands 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)

