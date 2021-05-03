India's Covid-19 tally nears 2-crore mark with over 3.6L new cases

India's coronavirus tally neared the two-crore mark with 3,68,147 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.
The infection tally rose to 1,99,25,604, while the active cases crossed the 34-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Registering a steady increase, the active cases stood at 34,13,642, accounting for 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,62,93,003, while the case fatality rate stands 1.10 per cent, the data stated.
(With PTI inputs)
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band
India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength
DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'
Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB
The genesis of poking political nose into police force
Assembly poll results will impact national politics
Reality of forest fires