India's daily Covid-19 infections cross 2.08L; 4,157 fatalities recorded

India on Wednesday recorded 2.08 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases as the dip in infections continues even though it saw 4,157 fatalities over 24 hours.
The active caseload declined to 24,95,591 and over 2.95L patients recovered in the last 24 hours, data from the Ministry of Health said.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today
This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct
Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand
Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group
Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises
DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'
How long can a human live? New research estimates
Our memory is even better than experts thought
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far