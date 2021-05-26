Daily Covid infections cross 2.08L; 4,157 deaths

India's daily Covid-19 infections cross 2.08L; 4,157 fatalities recorded

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2021, 09:47 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 10:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Wednesday recorded 2.08 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases as the dip in infections continues even though it saw 4,157 fatalities over 24 hours.

The active caseload declined to 24,95,591 and over 2.95L patients recovered in the last 24 hours, data from the Ministry of Health said.

More to follow...

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'

DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'

How long can a human live? New research estimates

How long can a human live? New research estimates

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

 