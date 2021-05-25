India's daily Covid infections fall to 1.96 lakh, lowest since mid-April

India on Tuesday reported 1,96,427 new Covid-19 cases — lowest since April 14 — as 3,511 more people were killed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India's death toll now stands at 3,07,231 and the cumulative caseload is now 2,69,48,874.

The active cases have further reduced to 25,86,782 comprising 9.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.26 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,40,54,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested up to May 24 with 20,58,112 samples being tested on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)