India's daily Covid cases fall to 1.96L; 3.5K deaths

India's daily Covid infections fall to 1.96 lakh, lowest since mid-April

3,26,850 persons recovered from the fatal disease over the past one day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2021, 09:57 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 10:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Tuesday reported 1,96,427 new Covid-19 cases — lowest since April 14 — as 3,511 more people were killed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India's death toll now stands at 3,07,231 and the cumulative caseload is now 2,69,48,874.

The active cases have further reduced to 25,86,782 comprising 9.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.26 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,40,54,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.14 per cent, the data stated.   

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested up to May 24 with 20,58,112 samples being tested on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'

DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'

India's environmental misadventures

India's environmental misadventures

Cicada sushi, anyone?

Cicada sushi, anyone?

Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

 