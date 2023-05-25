India's digital economy an example for entire world: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India's digital ecomony has become an example for the globe and urged young IT professionals to come forward to use technology for the welfare of people including vulnerable sections such as handicapped and senior citizens.

She was addressing the second convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Ranchi) at Namkum.

"India's digital economy has become an example for the entire world ... who could have imagined street vendors using digital means to sell fruits, vegetables," President Murmu said.

She said that more than one lakh startups were registered in India, making it the third largest global tech-startup ecosystem.

Read | President Droupadi Murmu urges tribal women to come forward to reap benefits of govt schemes

"I urge IT students to come forward for best use of Artificial Intelligence to aid 'Divyangjans' (handicappeds) and senior citizens," the President said.

The President said that in the era of artificial intelligence, it is the responsibility of bright minds like students of IIIT Ranchi to increase efficiency by making best use of it.

She said that IT sector's importance could be understood from the fact that its contribution to GDP rose to 9 per cent at present from 2 per cent in 1998.

"We are already using smart devices that have made our lives easier. But such equipment and systems should be accessible to common people and should be in line with overall sustainability.

"This is where the role of the technologists becomes more challenging. For this they need to adopt a holistic approach in their thinking and work," Murmu said.

The President said that today India is moving towards an entrepreneurial culture by strengthening the start-up eco-system and promoting self-reliance.

In this context, scientific research and innovation has become an even more important topic in the country's development discourse.

"It is only through research that new processes, products and designs can be developed that can help find innovative and sustainable solutions to emerging issues. I believe that higher educational institutions in India would enhance their research capabilities and produce talented students who would be technologically proficient and work for the welfare of citizens through innovations," she said.

She emphasised that technology should be used as an instrument of social justice.

The President said that youth have immense potential to change the society and nation.

"Our youth can make a big contribution in making a conscious and developed nation. It is the duty of all of us to show the right direction to the youth and encourage them towards working for the progress of the country and society," she said.

The President noted that in just a few years, since its inception, the faculty and students of IIIT Ranchi have made their contribution through original research papers and publications in reputed national and international publications.

She also noted that IIIT Ranchi is making students future-ready through state-of-the-art laboratories and Research and Development Cells related to areas such as data science, bio-informatics, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The Institute would make its mark as a hub of research and innovation in the times to come, she said.