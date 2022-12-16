Infographic | States with highest and lowest conviction rates in cases of crime against women

In 2021, over four lakh incidents of crime against women took place, an increase of over 70,000 cases from the previous year.

The total number of incidents of crime against women went up from 3,71,503 in 2020 to 4,28,278 in 2021.

Even though cases are on a rise, legal records paint a grim picture. The conviction rate in these cases is just 26.5 per cent. Ninety-five per cent of such cases in 2021 are still pending in the court, as per latest NCRB data.

Also Read | Promises made and measures taken by govt to make Delhi safer after Nirbhaya gang-rape case

Here’s a look at the states that performed best and worst conviction rate in 2021:

Conviction Rate

Pendency rate:

Odisha has the most number of cases pending – 98.6 per cent – in 2021 and a conviction rate of 8.3 per cent. In 2021, Puducherry and Lakshadweep reported zero per cent conviction rate. In West Bengal, trials of just 6,122 cases ended while 3,31,629 cases were pending.

Meanwhile, Mizoram performed best in terms of conviction rate, which was 81.8 per cent. Uttar Pradesh which has 94.7 per cent pending cases had a conviction rate of 59.1.

In 2021, all the states and UTs have over 70 per cent cases pending. Even though the cases of crime against women are increasing day by day rapidly, justice is delayed.