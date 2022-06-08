Injured monkey, its baby turn up at Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

The female monkey climbed on the bench and showed its wound. It was injured on its head, while the baby was also having injuries in leg

  Jun 08 2022, 19:30 ist
  updated: Jun 08 2022, 19:58 ist

A private doctor in Bihar's Rohtas had two unexpected patients turn up at his clinic - a female monkey and its baby, as per a video going viral on social media.

As per the video, the female monkey, holding its baby to its chest, reached the clinic of Dr S.M. Khan in the Shahjuma locality on Tuesday and perched at its entrance.

Khan said that he understood that the female monkey was seeking help and it complied as he signalled it to come inside the clinic, where there was a patient already.

 

The female monkey climbed on the bench and showed its wound. It was injured on its head, while the baby was also having injuries in the leg.

Accordingly, Khan gave the injection of tetanus and also spread ointment on the wounds of both the monkeys.

By that time, a large number of people assembled outside the clinic to see the unique incident. After treating his "patients", the doctor asked onlookers to move away so that the monkeys could leave unhindered.

Contacted for comment, Rohtas' Civil Surgeon said that no such incident had come to his notice.

