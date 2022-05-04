Interactive | How mercury burnt states in April 2022

Chinmay Menon
Chinmay Menon, DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 17:12 ist

April is the cruellest month. 

- The Waste Land by T S Eloit

The line aptly sums up struggles of all Indians as heatwaves, coupled with blackouts, tested their limits of survival. The unusually dry April broke several temparture records across the nation. 

In April, the average maximum temperature over the country as a whole being was the third highest with 35.30 degrees Celsius after the years 2010 (35.42 degrees Celsius), 2016 (35.32 degrees Celsius) since 1901, while the mean temperature was second highest with 29.41 degrees Celsius after the year 2010 (29.48 degrees Celsius) since 1901.

As Northwest and Central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively, here is a look at how the mercury burnt each state in the month of April: 

