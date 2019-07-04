Internet ban enters day three in Jaipur

Normal life came to a standstill in Jaipur as internet ban across 13 police station areas entered the third day and the district administration has extended the ban on mobile internet services till Friday following the rape of a seven-year-old girl by an unidentified person in Shastri Nagar area on Monday.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended till 10 am on Friday considering the law and order situation in 13 police station areas of the city, divisional commissioner K C Verma said in an order. The ban has caused inconvenience for those dependent on various apps for commuting, communication and banking transactions.

The temporary suspension is in place in areas including Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Brahampuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Adarsh Nagar and Sadar Police Station areas.



According to the police, four to five persons have been detained so far. However, the police have denied the arrest of any accused so far.



Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told media, "Several police teams are working to make the arrest of the accused. According to the CCTV footage, the culprit picked up the girl near her house on his bike around 8 pm on July 1 and raped her. He dropped her back after a couple of hours." The police confirmed that a similar incident had taken place on June 22 in Shastri Nagar.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the girl. On Wednesday, deputy CM Sachin Pilot visited the survivor in the J K Lone Hospital. The girl's condition is said to be stable now.