INX Media case: PC sent to judicial custody till Nov 13

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram to Tihar jail here in judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar remanded him to 14 days judicial custody, rejecting a plea made by the ED to further interrogate him for a day.

The court directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide Chidambaram with medicines, a western toilet, security and a separate cell. It also permitted for the senior Congress leader to have home-cooked food.

He was arrested on August 21 in connection with the graft case registered by the CBI in May 2017 in connection with the irregularities in foreign investment to the INX media group in 2007.

Though the Supreme Court granted him bail on October 22, he could not walk out of prison since he was arrested on October 16 by the ED in a separate money laundering case.

After the apex court's relief, he moved the Delhi HC for bail in the ED case as well.

On Wednesday, he filed an application before the HC for interim bail till November 4, the next date of hearing.