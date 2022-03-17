Is mixing vaccines for booster dose beneficial? New study explains

Study shows mixing vaccines for booster dose may help

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 17 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 08:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A new study suggests that Covid-19 antibodies shoot up to six times when a booster dose of Covishield is administered to a person fully vaccinated with Covaxin.

The study, by Vellore's Christian Medical College, suggests that antibodies are "relatively lesser" when Covaxin is given as a booster shot to a person who has been given a full course of Covishield, according to a report.

The Christian Medical College, Vellore submitted these results, which are the first scientific evidence from India on mixing Covid-19 vaccines for the booster dose, to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday.

 "Far more important is the data related to the neutralising antibody and the T-cell response. That data is expected to come next week,” sources were quoted as saying in the report.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will take a decision on mixing Covid-19 vaccines for the booster dose. Currently, India is administering the same Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose of which an individual took the first two doses.

