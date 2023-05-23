Ishita Kishore is UPSC topper; girls lock first 4 ranks

Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore topped the Civil Services Examination 2022 with three girls following her, in a virtual repeat of last year’s result.

Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra bagged the second, third, and fourth ranks, respectively, in the results declared on Tuesday.

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men. In the Civil Services Exam 2021, girls had secured the first three ranks.

A commerce graduate from DU’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, Ishita said she chose civil services as her “passion is in governance and development”. “I want to contribute,” she said. “My family gave me infinite support and the belief they had in me despite that I could not clear prelims twice earlier. I am obliged to

them.”

Garima, a commerce graduate from Kirori Mal College, secured the second rank with commerce and accountancy as her optional subject while Uma Harathi, a civil engineer from IIT-Hyderabad, had anthropology as her optional subject.

A science graduate Smriti, who studied at Miranda House College, secured the fourth rank with zoology as her optional subject.

Mayur Hazarika bagged the fifth rank.

According to the UPSC, educational qualifications of the top 25 successful candidates range from engineering, humanities, science, commerce and medical science from premier institutions, such as IIT, NIT, DTU, Gauhati Medical College, the University of Health Science, University of Delhi, Gujarat National Law University, Jadavpur University and Jiwaji University.