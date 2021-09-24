Not Narendra Giri’s handwriting in suicide note: Seer

It’s not Narendra Giri’s handwriting in suicide note: Seer

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 24 2021, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 10:01 ist
Spiritual guru Narendra Giri. Credit: PTI Photo

A prominent seer of Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Kailashanand, on Wednesday claimed that the purported suicide note of spiritual guru Narendra Giri, does not have his handwriting.

“I do not consider this suicide note authentic as it does not have Giri’s handwriting. I knew him for the last 20 years. He did not use to wite,” said Kailashanand, considered very close to Giri.

