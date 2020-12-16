It took 8 years to get justice: Nirbhaya's mother

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 16 2020, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 08:33 ist
Nirbhaya's mother. Credit: PTI Photo

Recalling the heinous crimes against 'Nirbhaya' eight years ago, her mother ruminated about the law and order system and said it took very long to get justice even though the case was clear.

Speaking to news agnecy ANI, Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, said that the government and courts need to consider why it took so long for her to get justice and rethink laws so that justice is meted out in a timely manner.

 "Justice has been delivered to my daughter but it doesn't mean that I will sit in silence. I'll continue to fight for justice to all rape victims. Everyone together needs to raise their voice against rape," she said. 

Nirbhaya case
Asha Devi
Delhi gang-rape
Delhi

