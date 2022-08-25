Jaishankar co-chairs Joint Commission Meeting with Brazilian FM, discusses cooperation in defence, petroleum sectors

India and Brazil have made "discernible progress" in their bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he held comprehensive discussions with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Franca, on stepping up cooperation in key sectors like defence, counter-terrorism, space, trade, petroleum and pharma.

Jaishankar, who is in Brazil on the second leg of his maiden official visit to three Latin American countries, also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation after co-chairing the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Franca.

"Co-chaired 8th #IndiaBrazil Joint Commission Meeting with FM Carlos Franca. Comprehensive discussions covered trade &investments, petroleum, biofuels, edible oils & minerals, health, pharma, traditional medicine, S&T, Agri & livestock, space, defence, counter-terrorism & consular domains," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

"Agreements signed in the fields of broadcasting and taxation. Exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict," he tweeted.

He also appreciated the Government of Brazil for releasing a commemorative stamp marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

"I am really happy to know that in the last few years, there has been discernible progress in our bilateral cooperation. It is visible in our trade, going to its highest ever level. We have crossed a turnover of $12 billion," he said.

"It is also visible in new investments made both by the private sector as well as by our state-owned companies in a very wide range of areas," Jaishankar said after signing the agreements.

He further said that the agreements that were signed between India and Brazil on Wednesday would further contribute to economic cooperation and expressed confidence that the JCM would help carry forward the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar also had a conversation with Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil.

"A great conversation with Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil. Conveyed warm birthday greetings. Discussed the strengthening of our economic cooperation to meet contemporary global challenges. Appreciated his insights and valued his warm sentiments for India," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also addressed young diplomats at the Rio Branco Institute.

"Shared with them (diplomats) the opportunities and challenges that shape the diplomatic profession now. Confident that they will contribute to the rich heritage of Brazilian diplomatic skills," Jaishankar tweeted.

"A very productive day in Brasilia. Thank the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Labour and Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs for joining us at the Ambassador’s reception."

This is Jaishankar's first-ever official visit to South America. He has already visited Paraguay. The minister is now scheduled to visit Argentina.

India's ties with Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, have been on an upswing in the last few years. The country has a population of 210 million with $1.8 trillion economies.

Jaishankar's visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with India's partners in Latin America, explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance, the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of his trip.