Jaishankar discusses G20, Myanmar situation with Indonesian counterpart

India, Indonesia discuss G20, Myanmar situation

Indonesia is currently President of the G20 and will hand over the baton to India later this year

PTI
PTI, New York,
  • Sep 20 2022, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 09:51 ist
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L) and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R). Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the G20 grouping as well as the situation in Myanmar with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi.

"So nice to meet my friend, Retno in New York. Discussed our commitment to make the Indonesian G20 Presidency successful. Also exchanged views on Myanmar,” Jaishankar tweeted Monday.

Jaishankar, in New York for the high-level UN General Assembly session, began his hectic diplomatic week with a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements on the sidelines of the high-level session.

Indonesia is currently President of the G20 and will hand over the baton to India, which will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 20 2023.

Official sources here described the meeting with the Indonesian leader as good and particularly important during which the two sides exchanged notes on the G20, its challenges and the path forward.

The sources added given that India will be succeeding Indonesia as the G20 Chair, it is important that the Indonesian presidency is successful. It was also underlined during the meeting on how to focus the world's attention on the relevant and pressing issues currently facing the planet, which is the big concern right now.

Official sources added that the situation in Myanmar was also discussed since there is a sense in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) that things are not progressing with Myanmar and a feeling that ASEAN should work with other neighbours of Myanmar in this regard.

