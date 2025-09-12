<p>Maddur (Mandya dist): A day after a suo motu case was filed against BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-t-ravi">C T Ravi</a>, Maddur police have booked a case against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly making provocative speech during his visit to Maddur town, on Thursday, September 12.</p><p>Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had visited Maddur town on Thursday in the wake of a stone pelting incident reported during a Ganesha idol immersion procession recently. He also addressed a gathering of party workers later.</p>.I stand by my statements made in Maddur, says C T Ravi.<p>Based on the complaint lodged by the Maddur PSI Manjunath, police have booked a case against Yatnal for allegedly making inflammatory speech that is likely to disturb peace.</p><p><strong>Transfer of Additional SP</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Karnataka government has transferred the Additional Superintendent of Police C E Thimmaiah on Thursday after the stone pelting incident created tension at Maddur town. However, the government has not specified any reason for his transfer, according to police sources.</p>