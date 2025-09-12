Menu
After C T Ravi, case booked against Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for provocative speech in Maddur

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had visited Maddur town on Thursday in the wake of a stone pelting incident reported during a Ganesha idol immersion procession recently.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 06:41 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 06:41 IST
