Jaishankar, Fiji deputy PM discusses advancing bilateral ties

PTI
PTI, Nadi,
  • Feb 15 2023, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 20:01 ist
Jaishankar's visit is the first by an Indian ministerial delegation after the formation of the new government in Fiji in December last year. Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, and discussed ways to further advance long-standing bilateral ties.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the South Pacific archipelago nation to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference.

His visit is the first by an incoming ministerial delegation after the formation of the new government in Fiji in December last year.

Also Read | Era when progress was equated with westernisation behind us: Jaishankar

"Great to meet @FijiGovernment DPM @bimanprasad in Nadi shortly after our meeting in New Delhi. Discussed further advancing our long-standing ties through our development cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted along with the pictures.

Welcoming Jaishankar, Biman Prasad said, "...It was a pleasure meeting again and discussing strengthening of our development cooperation."

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad visited India last week. Jaishankar also visited a temple in Nadi, Fiji.

"Visited the Sri Siva Subrahmanya Swami temple in Nadi and had a darshan. Along with my Parliamentary colleagues, could see first-hand our vibrant culture and traditions flourishing in Fiji," he tweeted.

The first World Hindi Conference was organised in 1975 in Nagpur. To date, 11 World Hindi Conferences have been organised in different parts of the world. The last conference was held in Mauritius in 2018.

