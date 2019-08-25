Jaitley's demise: Punjab to observe mourning on Monday

The Punjab government will observe state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect towards former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away in New Delhi.

There will be no official entertainment in government offices during the mourning period, said a statement issued by the state government here on Sunday.

Jaitley, 66, died at the AIIMS in the national capital on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.

