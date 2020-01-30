Jamia firing 'direct result' of remarks made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi: D Raja

CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday said the incident of firing at Jamia Milia Islamia was a "direct result" of incretionary comments made by BJP leaders while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Raja told PTI that it was unfortunate that such an incident had happened on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Jamia firing incident a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise slogan of shoot the traitors," Raja said.

On Thursday afternoon, a student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of protesters and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi", triggering panic in the city's Jamia area.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was detained after he fired at students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.

The Election Commission has barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.