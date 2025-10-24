<p>Mumbai: A 28-year-old doctor has died by suicide after writing a note on her palm in the sub-district hospital at Phaltan in Satara district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, following months of sexual assault and mental harassment by a police officer — a development that immediately snowballed into a major political issue in the State. </p><p>The doctor’s family has refused to take the body for the last rites till the accused are arrested. </p><p>The victim was the medical officer of the Phaltan sub-district hospital, nearly 70 km from Satara town. </p><p>The accused, sub-inspector of police Gopal Badane, who has been placed under suspension, is absconding. </p><p>The doctor ended her life on Thursday evening by hanging herself in her hostel room.</p><p>Rattled by criticism from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>, who is also the Home Minister, asked Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi to conduct a probe and submit a report. </p><p>The family members of the doctor, who hailed from Kawadgaon village in Wadwani tehsil of Beed district, have refused to take the body.</p><p>“She was being asked to alter post-mortem reports,” her uncle said, adding that she had flagged concerns to the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Sub-Divisional Office. However, no action was taken. </p><p>“There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong post-mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice,” the victim’s cousin said.</p><p>In a note written on her left palm, the victim named Badane of physical and mental abuse, and said his constant harassment forced her to take her own life. </p><p>"Police inspector Gopal Badane is the reason I died. He raped me four times. He subjected me to rape, mental and physical abuse for more than five months," the note said. Besides, she also named another person, Prashant Bankar, as the reason for ending her life.</p><p>“The police have started the investigations. We have registered a case of rape and abetment to suicide,” Doshi said, adding that the case would be followed as per the law. </p><p>Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar has called for a report from the Satara police. “A case has been registered at the Phaltan City police station under Sections 64(2)(n) and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A search team has been dispatched to arrest the absconding accused, Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar,” she said, adding that the commission had instructed the police to investigate why the woman did not receive help despite previously complaining about the harassment she faced, and to take strict action against those responsible.</p><p><strong>Opposition MVA hits out at Maha Yuti govt</strong></p><p>The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi hit out at the Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti dispensation over the incident.</p><p>Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said it is a case of the protector becoming the predator. “The duty of the police is to protect, but if they themselves are exploiting a female doctor, how will justice be served? Why was no action taken when this girl had previously lodged a complaint? The Maha Yuti government repeatedly shields the police, which is leading to an increase in police atrocities," he said, adding that merely ordering an inquiry in this case was not enough. “These police officers should be sacked from their jobs; otherwise, they could exert pressure on the investigation. Why was her earlier complaint not taken seriously? Those who ignored it and those who shielded these police officers should also face action. Until action is taken against the police, police atrocities will not be curbed," he said.</p><p>NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-sule">Supriya Sule</a> said: “She had repeatedly informed her seniors that she had been subjected to physical and mental harassment for the past few days. However, no attention was paid to her complaints. Ultimately, she took the extreme step. What exactly is the root cause of this issue? Why was no attention paid to this woman's complaints? Those who drove the woman to suicide must be punished.”</p>