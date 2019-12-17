Jamia VC demands high-level probe into police action

Vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university Najma Akhtar on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the police crackdown on the students, saying police personnel entered the campus without any permission from the university administration and beat up innocent students.

Condemning the police action against the students, she also said that the varsity will file an FIR against the police personnel who entered the campus, attacked students and damaged property while creating mayhem inside.

She termed the police action against the varsity students as “barbaric,” saying it was “totally unacceptable.”

“I have spoken to the HRD minister (Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank) and HRD ministry secretary (Amit Khare,” Akhtar said while addressing a press conference.

Expressing her support to the students, Akhtar also asserted that the students of the JMI were not involved in rioting and arson during the protest against the amended citizenship law in the area on Sunday.

At least 200 students were injured in the violence while several of them were admitted to a hospital in a critical condition for treatment on Sunday evening. Two persons including one student of Jamia, who were allegedly shot by the police during the Sunday protest, were admitted to a hospital for treatment on Monday.

While the students continued their protest against the citizenship law and police crackdown on the second consecutive day in JMI, students and teachers from the Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University also held protests in solidarity.

“We demand that an independent judicial enquiry be instituted to fully investigate police excesses and to take necessary action. We also demand that FIRs against students be withdrawn and all steps be taken to restore normalcy on campuses,” Federation of Central University Teachers Association said.

The Democratic Teachers Front accused the Delhi police and Union home ministry of “orchestrating” violence against the students and faculty members of the JMI, demanding “stringent action” against those involved.