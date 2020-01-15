Jammu and Kashmir weather: Snowfall continues for fourth day, air traffic disrupted

Snowfall continued in the Kashmir Valley for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, disrupting air traffic, officials said.

While the plains received light snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall, a MET official said.

The weather had remained mostly dry in most areas of the valley during the day on Tuesday but fresh snowfall started late in the night, the official said.

The MET Office has forecast isolated to scattered snowfall across the valley over the few days ahead.

The snowfall on Wednesday affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as no flight was able to land till the last reports came in.

Snowfall affected the visibility at the aerodrome and led to the accumulation of snow on the runway.

The official, however, said if there was an improvement in the weather, the air traffic would most likely resume.

Flight operations have remained affected since Sunday when all flights at the airport here were canceled. The flight operations did not resume on Monday as well. However, some flights operated on Tuesday.