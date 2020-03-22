Janta Curfew Live Updates: Beginning of victory in a long battle, says PM Modi

For five minutes on Sunday evening, lakhs of Indian citizens stood in balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, banged plates and pans to salute those participating the war against coronavirus. PM Modi had touted the 14-hour curfew as a test that would gauge the giant country's ability to take tough measures against what he called a growing "crisis". Stay tuned for more updates.
The country paid a heartfelt thanks to everyone who led the battle of coronavirus. Many gratitude to the countrymen: PM Modi
This is the beginning of a long battle: Modi
It is the way of thanksgiving, but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us tie ourselves to social distancing for a long battle with the same restraint, with this determination: Modi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi clangs utensils to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus pandemic
Janta curfew: Mumbaikars clap hands, bang utensils from houses
For five minutes on Sunday evening, lakhs of Mumbaikars stood in balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, banged plates and pans to salute those participating in the war against coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.
Delhi observes Janta curfew
Streets deserted, metro stations empty and shops closed as people in the national capital observe Janta Curfew. Visuals from Akshardham, NH 9 and Mayur Vihar Phase 1 areas.
'Janta Curfew' brings Puducherry to a standstill
All shops and establishments, hotels, places of tourist interest in Puducherry remained closed Sunday as the union territory responded to the call for a 'Janaa Curfew' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure social distancing to control the spread of coronavirus.
Tamil Nadu extends Janta Curfew till Monday 5 am
Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday extended the Janta Curfew by another 8 hours till 5 am on Monday. An announcement from the government stated people should cooperateto implement the self-imposed curfew.
Restrictions continue in Kashmir as nation observes ‘Janta curfew’
Restrictions continued in Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as the nationwide ‘Janta curfew’ proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread ofcoronavirusbegan.
Janta Curfew: Vehicles off roads as people stay indoors in Assam
Markets were shut and vehicles were off the roads as crores of people in Assam stayed indoors on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.'
Deserted roads in Hyderabad as 'Janta Curfew' sets in
Roads in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana wore a deserted look on Sunday as the 'Janta curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus began.
Janta Curfew: Shops shut, roads empty in Chhattisgarh
Residents of Chhattisgarh supported the 'Janata curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as roads and streets remained empty all over the state on Sunday.
Tamil Nadu comes to standstill as people observe Janta Curfew
Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill on Sunday, with deserted roads, bus stands and rail stations, and retail stores keeping shutters down, in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Jnata' curfew call to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Remember at 5pm, TODAY, we must come out in our balconies, rooftops and collectively applaud the selfless commitment of our frontline health workers, armed and paramilitary personnel, aviation staff, missions abroad and several state and central govt officials... #JantaCurfew, tweetsnational in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell Amiy Malviya.
No takers for the autos parked at Gopalapura, Magadi road in Bengaluru.
COVID-19: Janta Curfew underway, PM urges people to stay indoors
An unprecedented shutdown commenced across the country on Sunday morning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.
As the 'Janta curfew' got underway at 7 am, people largely kept themselves indoor as part of the social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus and bare number of public transport vehicles plied on nearly empty roads.
Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it, says cricket commentator Mike Hesson as he tweets a video of an empty Bandra -Worli Sea Link in Mumbai
What can you do to kill time during 'Janta Curfew'?
While some have welcomed the idea and pledged to maintain a curfew, some are grumbling at the prospect of having to stay at home on a holiday. It's a Sunday, and even if one cannot go out, there are other avenues to kill the time.
This is your opportunity to make a difference for India, says Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
Janta Curfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. State govt has taken all essential measures to fight COVID-19, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
The ever-busy Bengaluru's Kempegowda Bus station dons an empty look as the Janta Curfew sets in
Kharghar in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai
Manduadih railway station in Varanasi
Dombivali railway station near Mumbai
The roads and markets in Mangaluru city wear a deserted look
Delhi Metro services to remain closed today in view of Janta Curfew.
Roads are empty, shops shut in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till 10 pm today during Janta Curfew.
Janta Curfew in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu has reported 6 COVID-19 positive cases, so far.
Janta Curfew underway in Chennai. (ANI)
Deserted roads in central Mumbai
Janta curfew in Mumbai
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wears a deserted look as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Various streets across the country wear a deserted look with the commencing of 'Janta curfew'.
Passengers stranded outside New Delhi railway station as all passenger and intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi bats for social distancing, Janta curfew on March 22
In a bid to convey the seriousness of the pandemic, Modi said even the first and the second world war did not impact as many countries as the novel corona virus has and urged citizens not to be complacent in the fight against the “growing crisis”.
“Today, I ask 130 crore Indians – I want your next few weeks...till now science has not found a confirmed treatment or vaccine to combat Coronavirus. It is therefore natural to be worried,” the prime minister said asking everyone to remain vigilant and take precautions.
“For the next few weeks please do not venture out without any pressing need. Those who work in government, hospitals, media may not be able to avoid it, but others should,” the prime minister said.
Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace, says PM Modi