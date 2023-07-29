Japanese Foreign Minister travels in Delhi Metro

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi travels in Delhi Metro, visits museum

The journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk Metro Museum.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2023, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 08:05 ist
Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (2L) with Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki (L) and Director (Operations & Services), DMRC, Amit Kumar Jain (2R) travels in the Delhi Metro. Credit: PTI Photo

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited the Delhi Metro system on Friday and took a ride in it, officials said.

He travelled on the Metro from Central Secretariat station to Chawri Bazaar station on the Yellow Line.

He was accompanied by Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations and Services), DMRC during his journey, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise dept seeks change in norm of carrying two liquor bottles in Metro trains

The journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk Metro Museum.

"The Delhi Metro Project is a symbol of Indo-Japanese collaboration and the government of Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has substantially funded the Delhi Metro projects from the beginning and is also funding Phase-IV of the project," the DMRC said.

The Japanese foreign minister arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
metro
Japan

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 