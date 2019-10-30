JCCI blames Pak for selective killings of non Kashmiris

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on Wednesday condemned the brutal killing of innocent non-Kashmiri labourers and truckers by terrorists in the Valley and blamed Pakistan for selective killings.

Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, while the critically wounded sixth labourer succumbed to his injury on Wednesday in the hospital.

Earlier four non-Kashmiri truckers, one fruit merchant and a labourer were killed by terrorists in different terror strikes in South Kashmir.

"Unequivocally, we condemn the killing of innocent truckers and labourers, who are maintaining the lifeline for every Kashmiri despite such incidents," JCCI president Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

Gupta demanded "substantial and adequate monetary compensations" for the kin of all deceased.

The chamber president directly blamed Pakistani agencies for "selective" killings and urged all political parties to stand together in the interest of the nation.

Blaming "rouge neighbour" Pakistan for the killings, Gupta said it is aimed at provoking and inflaming communal feelings and bleed the economy of the state and the country.

"We are for the trade and tourism and not for terrorism," he said.

The chamber president also welcomed the appointment of first Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and hoped that he would be able to change the ground situation in the new Union territory of J&K.

Gupta said he was confident that Murmu would provide good governance by bridging the divide between the common people and the administration and making public servants accountable for their actions.

Gupta also hoped the first lieutenant governor of the UT will appoint officers of integrity at important positions and stop the practice of untimely transfers which "has become an industry in the administration".

The chamber president also urged the LG to evolve the practice of taking all stakeholders on board and avoid unilateral decisions as was being done recently.

He also hoped that "from 1st of November one nation one tax shall be implemented in letter and spirit without any ifs and buts".