JD(U) accuses NDPP of poaching its MLA

A day after its lone legislator Kaito G Aye joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland, the JD(U) state unit on Tuesday accused the NDPP of poaching its MLA.

JD(U) Nagaland president Senchumo NSN Lotha told a press conference here that "Aye along with some members of the JDU were swayed and lured by temporary materialistic gains".

He alleged that though Aye was elected on a JD(U) ticket his heart and soul was never with the party.

Lotha claimed that Aye may have defected to NDPP but the JD(U) Nagaland unit is totally intact.

"The JD(U) feels relieved for being cleaned of garbage which was stinking and destroying the good odor of the party," the JDU state president said, adding that "opportunists and power mongers will always find a hole to perforate their fingers and throw the dirt at others".

Aye along with his supporters and some other leaders joined the NDPP in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday.

Lotha said the JD(U) Nagaland unit would remain firm and steadfastly work to achieve the party functioning motto of getting Nagaland rid of the 3Cs - Crime, Corruption, and Communalism under the sagacious leadership of its national president Nitish Kumar.

On continuing with the ruling alliance in Nagaland, Lotha said, "we joined the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) considering the natural alliance between BJP and JDU at the Centre, and therefore we will not pull out of the alliance in the state till the time BJP is comfortable with it".