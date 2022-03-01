JEE-Main 1st phase from April 16, 2nd phase May 24

JEE-Main first phase from April 16-17, second phase from May 24-29

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2022, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 20:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The JEE-Main's first phase will be conducted in April, while the second phase is scheduled in May, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 16 to 21 and the second phase, from May 24 to 29, they said.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.

Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JEE Main
exams
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

 