Jilted lover chops off woman's nose over dispute

Jilted lover chops off woman's nose over dispute

PTI
PTI, Jalaun ,
  • Nov 10 2020, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 13:11 ist
Representative image (iStock)

A jilted lover allegedly chopped the nose off a 40-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning over a dispute, Orai police station incharge Sudhakar Mishra said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable. The woman was married, but living alone for the past five years due to a dispute and the man was forcing her to marry him, police said.

A search is on for the suspect, the officer said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

woman
Lover
Crime
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

 