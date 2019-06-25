J&K police arrests journalist in mid-night raid

Jammu and Kashmir police Monday night arrested a senior journalist and owner of a local newspaper in a case registered against him in early 1990s.

62-year-old Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, Printer and Publisher of ‘Daily Aafaq’, an Urdu newspaper was arrested from his residence in Srinagar.

Reportedly Qadri was arrested after he reached home last night at around 11:30 p.m. from his office. Police told the family that he was arrested in 1992 case registered against him and eight other journalists when he was running now-defunct local news agency JAK (Jammu and Kashmir) News.

He has been shown absconding since then in the case. Three of the journalists against whom the case has been registered have passed away.

In 2017, Kamran Yousuf, a photojournalist from south Kashmir was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly indulging in stone pelting and mobilising support against security personnel. He was granted bail on by an NIA special court in March 2018.

Similarly, Asif Sultan, an assistant editor with a local magazine, was arrested by the last year police and charged with harbouring militants, months after he wrote a story about how Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani inspired hundreds of youths into militancy, after speaking with his associates.

Sultan is still in jail and his bail has been rejected by the court.

Over a dozen journalists have been killed since 1990 in Kashmir and hundreds of violent incidents have taken place where journalists have been attacked, both verbally and physically, at the hands of security forces and mobs.

Last year in June Shujaat Bukhari, senior journalist and editor of local English daily ‘Rising Kashmir’ was shot dead outside his office in Press Enclave here along with his two personal security officers (PSOs) by militants.

A journalist in Kashmir is always at risk. The pressures and pulls are many, but there is no protection or support system.