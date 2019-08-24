Journalists in Delhi surely miss true Delhite Jaitley

Till recently, before Arun Jaitley fell sick, everyday afternoon he used to meet media persons for off the record chats. Nicknamed as Jaitley Darbar, in the gathering, he chatted with media persons on a range of issues and gossips related to Lutyens' zone of the national capital formed an integral part of this interaction.

Having wide connection in all spheres, be it political, sports, film, business or bureaucratic circles that Jaitley was known for, journalists used to throng his office to have an ear and eye on what they could report and even what they could not. For many journalists, he was a source of key information for stories while for some he was the source of juicy dairy items and the gossip column.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

A foodie, Jaitley’s media interaction never ends without a discussion on food and sometimes with real food.

Since he had served as BJP General Secretary and spokesperson for the party for long, he had developed a very good rapport with media houses.

Unlike many lawyers- turned politicians, Jaitley engaged with the media amicably irrespective of his or her rank in the media hierarchy.

Because his connection with personalities from all walks of life in Delhi was alive, his presence was very common in every major event held in national capital whether parties or marriages.