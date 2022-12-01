Jyotiraditya Scindia launches DigiYatra in Delhi airport

Scindia launches DigiYatra in Delhi airport

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 14:58 ist
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media after the launch of DigiYatra facility at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday launched DigiYatra that allows entry of air passengers based on a facial recognition system at the airport in the national capital.

With DigiYatra, it will be paperless entry for passengers at airports and the passenger data can be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at various checkpoints, including at security check areas.

Apart from Delhi, DigiYatra is being launched at Varanasi and Bangalore airports on Thursday.

For availing the service, a passenger has to register their details on DigiYatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self image capture. In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.

Also Read | Vistara CEO tries to reassure employees worried over merger with Air India

At the airport e-gate, the passenger has to first scan the bar coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger's identity and travel document. Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

The passenger will have to follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft.

The beta version of DigiYatra app was launched by DIAL on August 15.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. It is also the country's largest airport.

DigiYatra is based on facial recognition technology and will make the boarding process faster and seamless.

Further, DigiYatra will ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with airlines departure control system and only designated passengers can enter the terminal.

Digi Yatra Foundation, a not-for-profit company, is the nodal body for DigiYatra.

The foundation's shareholders are Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL) and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

