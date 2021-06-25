Kalyan-Dombivali, Varanasi joint winners of Centre's Covid Innovation award

Kalyan-Dombivali, Varanasi win Covid Innovation award

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 25 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 21:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kalyan Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh have been named joint winners of the Covid Innovation Award given out by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a civic official said here on Friday.

A Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation release said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs had, on August 25 last year, held a competition with regards to work done under various categories in smart cities, with over 100 areas participating.

The presentation for KDMC was done by The Smart Kalyan Dombivali Development corporation Limited, it said. KDMC and Varanasi were declared joint winners by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday in Delhi, the release added.

KDMC chief Vijay Suryavanshi said the award has been won due to the commitment of numerous doctors, paramedical staff, health department employees, NGOs and elected representatives etc.

As per a PIB release, the Innovation award for Covid management was given under the India Smart Cities Awards 2020, and this theme connected to the outbreak was added along with tradition ones like social aspects, governance, culture, urban environment etc for the first time. 

