Kalyan Singh's health showing consistent improvement: Hospital

Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels

PTI,
  • Jul 09 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 11:52 ist
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is "better" and showing "consistent improvement", the hospital said on Friday.

Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels.

"The condition of Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), is better. He is hemodynamically stable. He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital said in a statement.

"He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology," it added.

Earlier, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the grandson of Singh to enquire about his health, and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery.

On Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda had visited the hospital and enquired about Singh's health.

