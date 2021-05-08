Kangana tests Covid positive, says 'will demolish it'

Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19, says she will 'demolish' this 'small time flu'

Covid-19 is 'nothing but a small time flu which got too much press' coverage, the actor said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2021, 10:45 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 13:38 ist
Kangana Ranaut. Credit: AFP File Photo

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 34-year-old actor, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week, shared her diagnosis on Instagram.

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am Covid positive.

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body," she wrote.

Terming Covid-19 a "small time flu", Ranaut said she is determined to "destroy" the virus from her body.

"...Now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people," she added.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 3,040 new Covid-19 cases and 71 fresh fatalities. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kangana Ranaut
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 