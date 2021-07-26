Kargil Vijay Diwas: Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to war heroes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families. #KargilVijayDiwas2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2021

"The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families," the vice president said.

