Kargil Vijay Diwas: VP Naidu pays tribute to war heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to war heroes

The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families, the vice president said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2021, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 09:33 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families," the vice president said.

