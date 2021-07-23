Karnataka HC quashes UP cops notice to Twitter India MD

Karnataka HC quashes UP Police notice to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 15:42 ist
Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka High Court has quashed a notice by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari in relation to an FIR registered over videos posted on the microblogging platform showing the assault of a Muslim man in Ghaziabad. 

Earlier, Maheshwari had sought the quashing of a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh police seeking his physical presence in connection with a case registered for uploading and circulating a "communal sensitive" video on the platform.

Appearing on behalf of Maheshwari before the single bench of Justice G Narendar in the Karnataka High Court, his counsel C V Nagesh had contended that the notice under Section 41 -A of the CrPC was issued "without jurisdiction, without the sanction of law." He claimed that the first notice was issued on June 17 under Section 160 of the CrPC.

More to follow...
 

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
Twitter
Manish Maheshwari

