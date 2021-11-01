Kejriwal promises pilgrimages galore for Goans if AAP wins power

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday put God at the centre stage of their election campaign in poll-bound Goa, by promising pilgrimages to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Velankanni and the Ajmer Sharif dargah for Hindu, Christian and Muslims living in the coastal state, if the party comes to power in the 2022 Assembly elections

Kejriwal said that the government-sponsored pilgrimage scheme had already been successfully implemented in the national capital, where his party holds the reins of government.

Kejriwal said that he was inspired to include the under-construction Ram temple complex in Ayodhya in the list of pilgrimage sites on account of his own visit to the temple recently.

"I went to Ayodhya (recently). I went to the Ram mandir, took darshan of Ram Lalla, I felt very nice. I stepped out and a thought struck me that the satisfaction which befell me by getting a glimpse of Lord Ram, is something everyone should experience," the Delhi Chief Minister told a press conference in Panaji while announcing his pre-poll promise of starting a government scheme for state-funded pilgrimages if the party comes to power in Goa.

"When our government is formed, we will facilitate free pilgrimage to Ayodhya and help them get a darshan of Shri Ram. Christians will get free pilgrimages to Velankanni. Muslims can travel to Ajmer Sharif. I was told that many people in Goa believe in Shirdi, we will offer them pilgrimage to Shirdi too," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal also said that ever since the scheme had been launched by the Delhi government for residents of the national capital, some years back as many as 35,000 beneficiaries had utilised the opportunity to go on pilgrimages.

"Today, I have announced the scheme. After the scheme is implemented when we come to power, we will add more destinations. Everyone wants to go on a pilgrimage. They come back with good vibrations. It will be good for Goa. There will be peace," the Delhi CM also said.

The AAP has already promised free power to the tune of 300 units, as well as jobs (either private or government sector) in every home as well as unemployment doles, if the party comes to power in Goa in 2022.

